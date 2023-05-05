drive-by shooting Today : Drive-by shooting near Belgrade claims eight lives and leaves 10 injured, confirms Serbia state TV.

Deadly Drive-by Shooting in Serbia

On Wednesday, May 5th, Serbia state TV reported that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were wounded in a drive-by shooting that occurred near Belgrade. The shooting took place in a village called Velika Ivanca, which is located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of the Serbian capital.

The Details

The shooting reportedly occurred around 5 a.m. local time when unknown assailants drove by a house and opened fire on a group of people who were having a birthday party. According to witnesses, the attackers used automatic weapons and fired indiscriminately, hitting everyone in their path. The victims were mostly middle-aged men and women, with the youngest being a 16-year-old boy.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, and they are currently searching for the perpetrators. So far, no motive has been established for the attack, and it is unclear whether the victims were targeted or if it was a random act of violence.

Response from Officials

The Serbian Prime Minister, Ivica Dačić, has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and has vowed to bring those responsible to justice. In a statement to the press, he said, “This is a tragic and senseless act of violence that has no place in our society. We will do everything in our power to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has also condemned the shooting, calling it a “monstrous crime” and promising that the government will do everything in its power to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Impact on the Community

The shooting has shocked the small village of Velika Ivanca, and residents are struggling to come to terms with the senseless act of violence. Many are mourning the loss of friends and loved ones, and they are calling on the government to take action to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

The shooting has also prompted a wider discussion about gun violence in Serbia. While the country has relatively strict gun laws, there are concerns that the illegal sale of firearms is on the rise, making it easier for criminals to obtain weapons.

Conclusion

The drive-by shooting in Serbia is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, and we hope that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice. We also urge the Serbian government to take action to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future by cracking down on the illegal sale of firearms and addressing the root causes of violence in society.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Serbia state TV says at least eight people have been killed and 10 wounded in a drive-by shooting near Belgrade/