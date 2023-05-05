drive-by shooting. Today : Drive-by Shooting Near Belgrade Leaves Eight Dead and 10 Injured, Confirms Serbia State TV

At least 8 killed and 10 wounded in drive-by shooting near Belgrade, Serbia

On Tuesday, a drive-by shooting took place near Belgrade, Serbia, leaving at least eight people dead and 10 others wounded. The incident occurred in the town of Zitiste, which is located 50 miles northeast of Belgrade.

The Shooting

According to reports, the shooting took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A group of people were gathered outside a cafe in Zitiste when a car drove by and opened fire. The attackers used automatic weapons, and witnesses reported hearing dozens of shots fired.

Local police arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting and found eight people dead and 10 others wounded. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Motive

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is still unclear. However, authorities have said that they believe it may have been a targeted attack. They are currently examining CCTV footage from the area and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Reaction

The shooting has shocked the community in Serbia, and many people have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has also spoken out about the incident, saying that he is “deeply saddened” by the news.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to assure them that the authorities will do everything in their power to find those responsible for this senseless act of violence,” Vucic said in a statement.

Previous Incidents

This is not the first incident of its kind in Serbia. In 2015, a similar drive-by shooting took place in the city of Kraljevo, leaving three people dead and several others wounded. In 2013, a shooting outside a nightclub in the capital city of Belgrade left six people dead and 22 others injured.

Authorities in Serbia have been working to crack down on organized crime in recent years, but incidents like this show that there is still much work to be done. The shooting in Zitiste is a tragic reminder of the senseless violence that can occur when criminal organizations are allowed to operate unchecked.

Conclusion

The shooting in Zitiste is a tragedy for the victims and their families, and it is a stark reminder of the ongoing problem of organized crime in Serbia. Authorities must work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Serbia state TV says at least eight people have been killed and 10 wounded in a drive-by shooting near Belgrade/