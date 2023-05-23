Driver admits killing Olivia Riley and her dogs in Chelsea crash

Olivia Riley : Driver admits killing Olivia Riley and her dogs on Chelsea embankment

An Audi TT driver has admitted to causing the death of Olivia Riley, 41, and her three golden retrievers on Cheyne Walk in west London. Ms. Riley was waiting at a pedestrian crossing on a traffic island when Laszlo Dancs struck her at speeds exceeding three times the 20mph limit. The incident occurred on May 14, 2022, and officers and paramedics arrived at the scene at 6.21am. Ms. Riley, along with her dogs, was found dead, and Dancs, a pizza restaurant worker, was arrested and taken into custody. On Tuesday, Dancs pleaded guilty to causing Ms. Riley’s death by dangerous driving and drink and drug-driving but denied failing to provide a sample of breath when required. He worked as a team leader at a “well-known pizza restaurant” in north London. The sentencing has been set for July 28, and Dancs has been banned from driving with immediate effect. He was granted continued conditional bail, but the chances are he will be sent to prison.

News Source : Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent

Chelsea embankment crash Woman and dog fatalities Driver charged with manslaughter Traffic accident investigation Pedestrian safety measures