Driver Amjad allegedly crushes man Rajesh Dubey to death over political argument in Mirzapur

A man was allegedly crushed to death by a driver after he objected to the driver’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.The victim, Rajesh Dubey, 59, was traveling in a car driven by the accused, Amjad, to attend his nephew’s wedding in Mirzapur on Monday evening when the incident took place.According to Mirzapur SP Santosh Mishra, there were arguments over politics among the occupants of the car which apparently irked the driver. The victim objected to the criticism of the leaders and got into a heated argument with the driver. After other passengers got down at their respective destinations, Rajesh was the only passenger left in the car. Amjad then allegedly ran the car over him when he was walking towards his house, killing him on the spot.Local people staged a demonstration on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway when they learned of the incident. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified them with the assurance of action against the accused.