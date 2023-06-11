Driver Andrew Vincent Wanat dies in Iredell County crash

Driver Andrew Vincent Wanat dies in Iredell County crash

Posted on June 11, 2023

Andrew Vincent Wanat : Driver Andrew Vincent Wanat killed in Iredell County car crash

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver died in Iredell County on Saturday after their car ran off the side of the road and into a ditch. Troopers responded to the crash on Arey Road near Wallace Springs Road and found a 2000 Toyota Camry overturned in a ditch. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Andrew Vincent Wanat from Statevilles, was heading west on Arey Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and turned over. Wanat died from their injuries at the scene, and troopers noted that they were not wearing a seatbelt and were ejected from the vehicle. The cause of the crash was determined to be high speed. Additionally, a separate crash in York County resulted in the deaths of a man on a lawnmower and a 13-year-old, with two others injured.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

  1. Car accident Iredell County
  2. Trooper report car overturns
  3. Fatal car crash NC
  4. Iredell County traffic accident
  5. Car hits ditch in North Carolina
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply