Driver Andrew Vincent Wanat dies in Iredell County crash

Andrew Vincent Wanat : Driver Andrew Vincent Wanat killed in Iredell County car crash

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver died in Iredell County on Saturday after their car ran off the side of the road and into a ditch. Troopers responded to the crash on Arey Road near Wallace Springs Road and found a 2000 Toyota Camry overturned in a ditch. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Andrew Vincent Wanat from Statevilles, was heading west on Arey Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and turned over. Wanat died from their injuries at the scene, and troopers noted that they were not wearing a seatbelt and were ejected from the vehicle. The cause of the crash was determined to be high speed. Additionally, a separate crash in York County resulted in the deaths of a man on a lawnmower and a 13-year-old, with two others injured.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

