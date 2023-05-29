Sarah Ramsammy, suspect in Florida beach DUI incident : Driver Arrested After Near-Miss With Families on Florida Beach – Sarah Ramsammy Arrested for DUI and Reckless Driving

A 26-year-old woman from Orlando was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving after driving through a beach in Smyrna Dunes Park, Florida on May 27. The incident narrowly missed families and children, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The police helicopter and bodycam footage showed a blue vehicle in tire-high water in the bay at Smyrna Dunes Park. The driver, Sarah Ramsammy, was seen standing beside a passenger wearing a green t-shirt. Ramsammy explained to the officers that she was unsure of what had happened. She was taken into custody and charged with DUI and reckless driving, and cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

News Source : WXII – Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos

