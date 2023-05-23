Driver arrested for crashing U-Haul into White House security barriers, suspect faces charges including threatening to kill president

Sai Varshith Kandula – suspect from Missouri : Driver arrested for crashing U-Haul into White House security barriers, suspect faces multiple charges including threatening to harm president or family member

The United States Park Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect, Sai Varshith Kandula, from Missouri, for various charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. The suspect also faces charges of threatening to harm the president, vice president, or a family member. The arrest came after the suspect crashed a U-Haul truck into White House security barriers on Monday night. The incident occurred on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street, and a Nazi flag was found at the crash scene. The suspect was quickly detained by Secret Service officers after making threatening statements involving the White House. No weapons or explosives were found, and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. President Joe Biden was at the White House during the incident, but it is unclear where he was when it occurred. The Secret Service is now investigating the incident.

News Source : Anna Lazarus Caplan

