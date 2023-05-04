“Driver charged in fatal Sheboygan crash” Today : Driver Formally Accused in Accident Resulting in Death of 4-Year-Old in Sheboygan

Man Charged with Felony for Causing Crash that Killed 4-Year-Old Girl

On April 12, a tragic accident occurred in the City of Sheboygan that claimed the life of 4-year-old Cordelia Kuether. A pick-up truck collided with a vehicle, causing one of them to leave the roadway and strike a group of people, including Kuether. Three others sustained minor injuries. The man who caused the crash, Nathan Heitzmann, has now been charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death.

Details of the Case

Heitzmann appeared in court on Monday where a bond was set at $5,000 cash bond, which was posted. His next court appearance is set for May 10. According to a criminal complaint filed in court, an officer who spoke to Heitzmann at the scene said Heitzmann indicated that the crash was his fault and he felt guilty for what occurred. Heitzmann was also found to be driving with a suspended license, which he was aware of.

The criminal complaint quotes Heitzmann as saying, “I can tell you exactly what happened, this is my fault…. I looked, I stopped at the stop sign ok, looked back and forth, saw them playing on the corner, when I looked to the right, I did only look once, I’m not gonna lie, and it was kind of quick, and I did not see any car, but I’m assuming they were behind my A-pillar, that was just perfect out of my view, it’s my fault.”

The investigation found that Heitzmann never made a complete stop at the stop sign prior to the crash. The DMV had also sent Heitzmann notice that his license was suspended, but he continued to drive regardless.

Possible Consequences for Heitzmann

If Heitzmann is convicted, he faces a fine of up to $10,000 and a possible prison sentence of six years. His license could also be revoked for 6 months. The tragic loss of Cordelia Kuether serves as a reminder of the importance of following traffic laws and regulations. Any careless or reckless behavior can have devastating consequences, and it is crucial to prioritize safety when operating a motor vehicle.

While the legal process will determine the outcome of this case, it is clear that the actions of Nathan Heitzmann had tragic consequences. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Cordelia Kuether during this difficult time. May her memory serve as a reminder to always prioritize safety on the road.

News Source : https://www.wbay.com

Source Link :Driver formally charged in crash that killed Sheboygan 4-year-old/