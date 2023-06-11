Driver Christian Joshua Canoy Abrasaldo kills two in hit and run in Cebu City, Master Sergeant Diosdado Parejas is investigating

Christian Joshua Canoy Abrasaldo : Driver Christian Joshua Canoy Abrasaldo kills two men in hit and run accident in Cebu City

Master Sergeant Diosdado Parejas from the Sawang Calero Police Station (Photo by BBT)

On June 11, 2023, around 1 a.m., the driver of a hit and run incident killed two men after crashing into their motorcycle on C. Padilla Street in Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City. Christian Joshua Canoy Abrasaldo, a 22-year-old resident of Barangay Tungkil, Minglanilla, is currently detained and awaiting charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, physical injury, and damage to property. The victims were identified as Rodrigo Abapo Jr., the motorcycle driver, and Ansiano Taneo, a 32-year-old passenger and teacher from Barangay Tongan, Cordova town. According to Master Sergeant Diosdado Parejas of the Sawang Calero Police Station, Abrasaldo will undergo a liquor test to determine if he was under the influence during the incidents. The suspect was driving a sedan and first hit 55-year-old Jelon Ababon, a resident of Barangay Inawayan, who was walking along the street. Instead of stopping to help Ababon, Abrasaldo fled the scene and hit the motorcycle carrying Abapo and Taneo, who died on the spot. (BBT, PJB)

