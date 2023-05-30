Driver Diana S. Corona Mejia deceased in serious injury crash on Fulton Creek Road, passenger critical

The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a serious injury crash on May 29, 2023, at approximately 7:46 pm. The crash occurred in the 10000 block of Fulton Creek Road, and deputies and emergency personnel from various departments responded to the scene. They found a 2015 Audi A3 with significant damage in a farm field. The driver, Diana S. Corona Mejia, age 27 of Burlington, Kentucky, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger was extricated from the vehicle by Fire and EMS crews and was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with critical injuries. The Union County Coroner transported the driver to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.According to the preliminary investigation, the Audi was driving northwest on Fulton Creek Road when the driver lost control, drove off the left side of the road, struck a tree, overturned, rolled across the right side of the road, and came to rest in a farm field. Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is not yet known if alcohol and drugs played a role. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. As of this morning, the passenger was listed in critical but stable condition at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. The Sheriff’s Office, the Union County Coroner, and the Multi-County Crash Investigation Team continue to investigate the crash.