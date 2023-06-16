Eric N. Graham : “Driver Eric N. Graham dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Carbon Co.”

The article features two images of Eric N. Graham, a mail carrier from West Valley City who died in a motorcycle accident on SR-191 in Indian Canyon. According to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety, Graham lost control of his Yamaha R6 bike. The USPS organized a tribute for Graham, with a procession of mail carriers delivering roses to his wife and children. His Aunt Ellen Barney described him as “friendly and personable and quite funny” and advised letting loved ones know how much they mean as one never knows when something could take them away.

News Source : Megan Brugger

