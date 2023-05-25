Driver Erick Small identified as suspect in fatal bicycle crash in Auburndale

Ralph Sanders, victim of Auburndale fatal crash : Bicyclist Ralph Sanders killed in Auburndale crash, driver Erick Small identified as suspect

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Auburndale on Wednesday evening. According to officials, a vehicle driven by Erick Small, a 37-year-old Lake Alfred native, struck and killed Ralph Sanders, a 65-year-old bicyclist from Panama City, who was riding his bike on Dairy Road without any lights. Small was driving a black 1999 Mercedes-Benz when the accident occurred. He stopped and remained at the scene following the crash. Sanders was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, and Dairy Road was closed for three hours during the investigation.

News Source : FOX 13 News

