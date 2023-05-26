Driver grievously injured in car-tanker collision on NH-5 near Shamlech village

“Chandigarh driver” : Driver grievously injured in car-tanker collision near Shamlech village on NH-5

This evening, a car with a registration number from Chandigarh was severely damaged after being crushed by an oil tanker on the Solan-Dharampur section of National Highway-5. The driver sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred near Shamlech village.

Read Full story : Tanker overturns, car driver injured /

News Source : The Tribune India

Tanker accident Car crash Road safety Accident injury Hazardous spill