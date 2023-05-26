Driver grievously injured in car-tanker collision on NH-5 near Shamlech village

Driver grievously injured in car-tanker collision on NH-5 near Shamlech village

Posted on May 26, 2023

“Chandigarh driver” : Driver grievously injured in car-tanker collision near Shamlech village on NH-5

This evening, a car with a registration number from Chandigarh was severely damaged after being crushed by an oil tanker on the Solan-Dharampur section of National Highway-5. The driver sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred near Shamlech village.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Tanker accident
  2. Car crash
  3. Road safety
  4. Accident injury
  5. Hazardous spill
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply