Driver identified in fatal crash into Fox River: Randi Van Lanen

The driver who died after crashing their vehicle into the Fox River on May 6, 2023, has been identified by the Green Bay Police Department as Randi Van Lanen, a 39-year-old resident of Green Bay. According to the police department, Van Lanen drove the car off the road near the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge and into the Fox River around 6 p.m. Both Van Lanen’s body and the vehicle were recovered from the water around 11 p.m. on the same night, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the cause of death was drowning. The crash remains under investigation, and no further details will be released by the police department.

News Source : Nick Witwer

