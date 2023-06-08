“Driver in Road Rage Crash That Killed Salm and Himmleberger Identified as Peterson Drew Matheson”

“Peterson Drew Matheson road rage crash” : Man, woman killed in road rage crash, suspect identified as Peterson Drew Matheson

A man identified as Peterson Drew Matheson, 30, of Eagle Mountain, was arrested and is facing charges of two counts of manslaughter and one count of reckless driving after a road rage crash that killed two people in Eagle Mountain, Utah. The victims were identified as Rodney Michal Salm, 48, of Salt Lake City, and Michaela Himmleberger, 47, of Holladay. According to reports, Matheson was tailgating a Nissan Maxima before he rammed his truck into it, causing him to lose control and collide head-on with a Porsche 911. The passengers in the Porsche, who were identified as Salm and Himmleberger, died at the scene. The Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office has described Matheson’s driving as reckless and stated that he operated his vehicle with disregard for the safety of others.

News Source : Ryan Bittan

