Driver Kevin Norbert Diaz-Ortiz killed in head-on collision with three sisters

The driver who was killed in a head-on collision on State Route 690, near Vass, has been identified by the Highway Patrol as Kevin Norbert Diaz-Ortiz, 26, from Spring Lake. Diaz-Ortiz was driving an eastbound 2023 Kia when it crossed the center line in a curve near McGill Road and collided head-on with a westbound 2010 Hyundai, occupied by three sisters from Southern Pines. The three sisters, Gloria McCrimmon, 72, Cheryl Medlin, 64, and Viola Singletary, 74, died at the scene of the accident. Diaz-Ortiz and the three women were pronounced dead at the scene. Diaz-Ortiz’s passenger, Suzanne Beasley, 32, of Raeford, was the sole survivor and is recovering from her injuries in an area hospital. Diaz-Ortiz is believed to have been traveling at approximately 80 mph just before the impact. Diaz-Ortiz and Beasley were in a relationship, according to investigating Trooper K.T. Robeson.

News Source : The Sanford Herald

