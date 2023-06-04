Driver killed in rollover crash along PGBT in Irving – victim name : Driver killed in rollover crash along PGBT in Irving

A 57-year-old man from Dallas was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a commercial truck on southbound PGBT near Gateway Drive in Irving on Thursday, June 1 at 4:14am. According to DPS troopers, the truck driver was traveling southbound on the toll lanes when it veered off the road, struck a guardrail, and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

News Source : DFW Scanner

