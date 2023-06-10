Driver killed in two-car crash on I-70 in Denver, suspect/victim not identified

Denver I-70 crash victim identified : Driver Killed in Two-Car Crash on I-70 in Denver, Investigation Ongoing: Denver Police Department

On Friday evening, a fatal two-car crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 70 between Federal Boulevard and Pecos Street in Denver. The Denver Police Department reported that one driver, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person sustained serious injuries. The authorities closed down eastbound I-70 temporarily, but have since reopened two lanes. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If there is a story or issue that readers want Denver7 to revisit, they can contact the news organization using the provided contact form.

News Source : Denver 7 Colorado News (KMGH)

