Driver killed in wrong-way collision on I-94, FedEx driver Thomas Loran Roberts injured

Wrong-way driver killed in I-94 crash with FedEx truck, victim unidentified

The article begins with an image of the Star Tribune logo. It then reports that a driver who was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 collided with a FedEx truck early on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near Afton, in the eastbound lanes of the highway. Both vehicles caught fire, and the driver who was traveling the wrong way was trapped and died at the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed these details. The FedEx driver, identified as Thomas Loran Roberts, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the deceased driver. No further information is available at this time.

News Source : Chris Serres

