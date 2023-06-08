Driver killed, others injured in ambulance-LCV collision on Alandi-Wadgaon Road, victim identified as Badal Khadse

Badal Khadse – victim keyword : Driver dies in head-on collision on Alandi-Wadgaon Road, victim identified as Badal Khadse

A fatal accident occurred on Alandi-Wadgaon Road in Pune on Monday, as a light commercial vehicle collided head-on with an ambulance carrying a dead body. The driver of the commercial vehicle, Badal Khadse, died, while the ambulance driver and two other occupants suffered injuries. The ambulance was en route from Thane to Chhattisgarh when it crashed into the commercial vehicle while attempting to overtake a motorcycle. The ambulance driver has been charged with negligent driving, according to senior inspector Sunil Godse of the Alandi police.

News Source : TNN

