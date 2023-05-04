“Driver Killed” Today : Police Report Fatal Car Accident in South Jersey as Driver Collides with Pole

Driver Dies in Fatal Utility-Pole Crash in Glassboro, NJ

A fatal car crash occurred on Monday afternoon in Glassboro, NJ, when a 62-year-old man lost control of his 2022 Toyota Camry and hit a utility pole. The accident happened on 270 East High St. (Route 322, mile marker 18.6), and the Camry overturned after hitting the pole. The man was flown to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police have not released the man’s name, and they are still investigating the incident.

The crash is another tragic reminder of the dangers of the road, and it is a stark reminder to all drivers to practice safe driving habits. The police have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about the incident to contact Crash Investigator Cpl. Derek Walton of the Glassboro Police Department at 856-881-1501 or dwalton@glassboropd.org.

Unfortunately, this is not the first fatal car accident in Gloucester County this year. According to state data, nine people have already died in vehicle collisions in the county in 2022. Last year, the county sustained 40 deaths from vehicle collisions, including 12 people killed as of May 3. Fatal accidents have been occurring more frequently in recent years in New Jersey. The state has reported 162 deaths from collisions this year, down from New Jersey’s death tolls as of May 3 in 2021 (178) and last year (197).

It is crucial to remember that every driver has a responsibility to prioritize safety on the roadways. This includes obeying traffic laws, avoiding distractions while driving, driving at a safe speed, and being aware of other drivers and pedestrians. Furthermore, drivers should regularly maintain their vehicles to ensure that they are safe to operate.

In conclusion, this tragic accident in Glassboro, NJ, serves as a reminder to all drivers to prioritize safety and practice safe driving habits. If you witnessed the crash or have any information about the incident, please contact the Glassboro Police Department. It is crucial that we all work together to reduce the number of accidents on our roadways and keep our communities safe.

News Source : Nicole Rosenthal

Source Link :Driver Killed In South Jersey After Car Strikes Pole: Police/