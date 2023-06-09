Driver named in fatal semi crash on Merle Hay Road, victim identified as Chad Kevin Lentz

Chad Kevin Lentz : Driver identified in fatal semi crash on Merle Hay Road, victim named Chad Kevin Lentz

Des Moines Police have identified the driver who died in a semi crash on Merle Hay Road on Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 8:23 a.m. and found that a semi and Nissan Altima had collided. The driver of the Nissan Altima, Chad Kevin Lentz, 50, passed away at the scene, while the semi driver, a 55-year-old man, was found to be suffering from a medical condition and is in critical condition in a nearby hospital. Preliminary evidence suggests that the semi left the roadway to the right just north of the Douglas Ave. intersection and then returned to the road, crossed over the median, and entered the southbound lanes, crashing into Lentz’s vehicle and a utility pole. The Des Moines Police are investigating the crash, which marks the fifth traffic-related fatality of 2023.

News Source : Natasha Keicher

