Driver Nathan Moody identified as victim in Philadelphia I-95 collapse

Nathan Moody : Driver Nathan Moody identified as victim in I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

The driver of the truck that crashed and caused a fire, leading to the collapse of a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, has been identified as Nathan Moody. Moody, a 53-year-old father of three, died from blunt trauma of the head, inhalation, and thermal injuries. Moody’s family had become worried when he did not answer their calls after they heard about the crash. Crews are working around the clock to demolish the crumbled section of the highway, which is expected to take four to five days. Officials have warned that it could take months to repair the damage to the critical East Coast artery that typically carries about 160,000 vehicles through Philadelphia daily. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has visited the site of the collapse and said his agency will help provide “every resource that is needed” to help local officials address the damage.

News Source : NBC2 News

