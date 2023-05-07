“Driver Uncooperative” Today : Driver Refuses to Cooperate After Accident That Leaves 7 Dead and 10 Injured

Driver Refuses to Cooperate: 7 Dead and 10 Injured in Tragic Accident

An SUV crashed into a crowd at a city bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing seven people and injuring at least ten others. The crash occurred near a shelter for migrants, and authorities are investigating whether it was intentional or an accident. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and is currently hospitalized for injuries sustained when the SUV rolled over. Brownsville has seen an influx of migrants in recent weeks, and officials issued a disaster declaration last month after 15,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, crossed over in a single week, overwhelming border security.

