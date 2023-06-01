“driver’s license process”: A Comprehensive Guide to Obtaining Your Driver’s License: Step-by-Step

The Importance of Acquiring a Driver’s License

Every year, numerous people die in road accidents, while many others sustain major injuries and loss of limbs. Reckless driving is the primary reason behind road accidents, and it occurs when drivers are driving under the influence or have poor driving skills. With the increasing number of cars on the road, the frequency of accidents is likely to increase. Therefore, if you own a vehicle and have no driving skills, it is essential to learn how to drive from a reputable driving school or avoid driving altogether. Moreover, having a valid and updated driving license is crucial to drive vehicles freely on the road. Below are the steps you need to follow to acquire a driving license:

Step 1: Apply for a Driving Learning License

The first step towards acquiring a driver’s license is to apply for a learning license. You can apply for a two-wheeler or four-wheeler license or both if you are over 18 years old. You must submit all the necessary documents while applying for the license.

Step 2: Enroll Yourself in a Driving School

If you are new to driving and do not know the basics, it is advisable to enroll yourself in a driving school. There, you will learn how to drive a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler, depending on your preferences.

Step 3: Pass an Online Exam

One basis for acquiring a learning license is that you are required to clear an online test conducted at the RTO office. Irrespective of how you apply for a license, you must clear the test.

Step 4: Receive Training for a Specific Period

After clearing the online test for a learning license, you will have 30 days to receive formal training from any driving school. That’s when you can practice well and learn everything about driving.

Step 5: Collect Documents for a Driver’s License

After completing your 30 days of training, you can apply for a driving license. However, before applying, you must be ready with all your documents, such as your learning license, address proof, age proof, photographs, driving certificate, etc.

Step 6: Apply for a Driving License

After finishing the steps above, it is time to apply for your driving license finally. These days, you can also file your application via the online portals of your respective RTO. The application process will require all necessary documents and a practical test.

Step 7: Clear the Practical Exam

After accepting and verifying your documents, you’d be called for a practical exam. You have to clear the driving test to get a driver’s license. Make sure you practice well before the test to avoid making any mistakes.

Wrapping Up

A valid driving license is important for everyone who wants to drive. It shows that you are an impeccable driver, but a driving license also has some importance. You can learn to drive from institutions like Ultimate Driving School to acquire a driver’s license.

