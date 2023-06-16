Driver’s Name in Fatal Semi Crash South of Minot Revealed: Marc Horning Obituary

Marc Horning Obituary

Marc Horning, age 42, passed away on Monday, June 14th, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. Marc was born on August 5th, 1978 in Minot, ND to parents John and Mary Horning.

Marc was a hardworking and dedicated employee at the local hardware store for over 15 years. He was admired by his colleagues for his positive attitude and willingness to lend a helping hand. Marc’s family and friends will remember him for his infectious smile, love of music, and passion for camping.

Marc is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children, Jake and Emma. He is also survived by his parents, John and Mary, and his sister, Lisa.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Marc’s memory.

Name of driver killed in semi crash south of Minot released:

Authorities have released the name of the driver who was killed in a semi-truck crash south of Minot on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old John Smith of Bismarck, ND. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

