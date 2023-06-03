“Driving ban medication”: Driving Ban Potential: Medications That Require Prescriptions

New Guidelines for Driving Offences

The Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 has recently been altered, bringing new guidelines for people convicted of motoring offences. These changes have been made under Section 86, which gives courts new powers to hand out life sentences.

Impact on Driving Offences

The new guidelines impact sentences given under Section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by dangerous driving and Section 3A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs. These changes have been long-awaited, and many have been calling for the act to be revised to create new sentencing guidelines for driving offences.

Prescription Medication and Driving

Driving whilst taking prescription and over-the-counter medication can be dangerous and can affect your driving in several ways, similar to illegal drug use. It is an offence to drive if you have over the specified limits of certain drugs in your blood and have not been prescribed them. The medication includes amphetamine, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Flunitrazepam, Lorazepam, Methadone, Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs (for example Codeine, Tramadol or Fentanyl), Oxazepam and Temazepam.

Prescribed Medication

You can only drive legally after taking these drugs if you’ve been prescribed them and have followed the advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional. If you’re prescribed drugs and are not sure if you should drive, you should talk to your doctor, pharmacist or healthcare professional.

Consequences of Drug Driving

The police can stop you and make you do a ‘field impairment assessment’ if they think you’re on drugs. This includes a series of tests, like asking you to walk in a straight line. If they think you’re unfit to drive because of taking drugs, you’ll be arrested and will have to take a blood or urine test at a police station. You could be charged with a crime if the test shows you’ve taken drugs. You could also be prosecuted if you drive in excess of the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and have not been prescribed them. But if a driver were to kill someone whilst, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you could face a lifetime behind bars. Plus your driving licence will also show you’ve been convicted for drug driving which will last for 11 years.

Conclusion

It is essential to understand the new guidelines and rules to avoid being hit with a driving ban or custodial sentence. If you’re taking prescription medication and are unsure about driving, always consult with a healthcare professional. It’s better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to the safety of yourself and others on the road.

