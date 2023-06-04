“driving ban medication”: Driving Prohibited: The Medications That Can Get You Banned

New Drug Driving Laws: What You Need to Know

For years, there have been calls for revisions to the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 to create new sentencing guidelines for people convicted of motoring offences. Recently, new guidelines have been created under Section 86, giving courts new powers to hand out life sentences. This change impacts sentences given under Section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by dangerous driving and Section 3A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Prescription Medication and Driving

Driving whilst taking prescription and over-the-counter medication can be very dangerous and can affect your driving in several ways, similar to illegal drug use. It is an offence to drive if you have over the specified limits of certain drugs in your blood and you have not been prescribed them. The medication includes amphetamine, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Flunitrazepam, Lorazepam, Methadone, Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs (for example Codeine, Tramadol or Fentanyl), Oxazepam and Temazepam.

However, you can only drive legally after taking these drugs if you’ve been prescribed them and have followed the advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional. If you’re prescribed drugs and are not sure if you should drive, you should talk to your doctor, pharmacist or healthcare professional.

Consequences of Drug Driving

The police can stop you and make you do a ‘field impairment assessment’ if they think you’re on drugs. This includes a series of tests, like asking you to walk in a straight line. If they think you’re unfit to drive because of taking drugs, you’ll be arrested and will have to take a blood or urine test at a police station. You could be charged with a crime if the test shows you’ve taken drugs.

You could also be prosecuted if you drive in excess of the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and have not been prescribed them. But if a driver were to kill someone whilst, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you could face a lifetime behind bars. Plus your driving licence will also show you’ve been convicted for drug driving which will last for 11 years.

What You Need to Know to Avoid a Driving Ban or Custodial Sentence

Bilal Hussian, a serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, has highlighted the key information that every driver should know to avoid being hit with a driving ban or custodial sentence.

The new guidelines created under the act, mean that courts now have new powers to hand out life sentences. Therefore, it is crucial that drivers understand the consequences of drug driving and the importance of seeking medical advice before getting behind the wheel if they have been prescribed medication.

Ultimately, the best way to avoid a driving ban or custodial sentence is to always drive sober, be aware of the legal limits for alcohol and drugs, and seek medical advice before driving whilst taking medication.

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link :The prescribed medication that could get you banned from driving/