“Driving restrictions and medication”: Driving Ban: The Medications You Should Avoid Taking

New Guidelines on Life Sentences and Medication for Drivers

The recently amended Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 has brought about changes in the law, which every driver should be aware of to avoid a driving ban or custodial sentence. The new guidelines under Section 86 grant courts the power to hand out life sentences, affecting sentences given under Section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by dangerous driving and Section 3A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs. Additionally, there are new rules on what prescribed drugs can be taken while driving.

Prescription Medication that can get you Banned from Driving and Face Prison

Driving while taking prescription and over-the-counter medication can be dangerous and affect your driving, similar to illegal drug use. It is an offense to drive if you have over the specified limits of certain drugs in your blood and have not been prescribed them. The medication includes amphetamine, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Flunitrazepam, Lorazepam, Methadone, Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs (for example Codeine, Tramadol or Fentanyl), Oxazepam, and Temazepam. You could face consequences for driving on medication.

Driving Legally while Taking Prescribed Medication

You can only drive legally after taking the prescribed medication if you have followed the advice on taking them by a healthcare professional. If you are unsure whether you should drive after taking prescribed drugs, you should consult your doctor, pharmacist, or healthcare professional.

Consequences of Drug Driving

The police can stop you and make you do a ‘field impairment assessment’ if they suspect you are on drugs while driving. This includes a series of tests, like asking you to walk in a straight line. If they conclude that you are unfit to drive due to drug use, you will be arrested and required to undergo a blood or urine test at a police station. If the test shows that you have taken drugs, you could be charged with a crime. You could also face prosecution if you drive in excess of the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and have not been prescribed them. If a driver were to kill someone while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they could face a lifetime behind bars. Moreover, your driving license will show that you have been convicted for drug driving, which will last for 11 years.

Driving restrictions on prescribed medication Medications that can impair driving ability Prescription drugs and driving safety Drug-induced impairment and driving laws Legal consequences of driving under the influence of medication

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link :The prescribed medication that could get you banned from driving/