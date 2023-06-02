“Driving restrictions for prescribed medication”: Beware of Medications That Can Lead to Driving Ban

What You Need to Know About the New Driving Laws

Recently, the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 underwent an alteration, leading to changes in the law. This has resulted in new guidelines being created under Section 86, allowing courts to hand out life sentences for certain driving offences. Bilal Hussian, a serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, has highlighted the key information that every driver should know to avoid being hit with a driving ban or custodial sentence.

New Guidelines for Driving Offences

The new guidelines affect sentences given under Section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by dangerous driving and Section 3A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs. Courts now have the power to hand out life sentences for these offences.

Prescription Medication and Driving

Driving while under the influence of prescription medication can be dangerous and affect your driving. It is an offence to drive with certain drugs in your blood if you have not been prescribed them. The following medication can lead to a driving ban and potentially a prison sentence:

Amphetamine

Clonazepam

Diazepam

Flunitrazepam

Lorazepam

Methadone

Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs (e.g. Codeine, Tramadol or Fentanyl)

Oxazepam

Temazepam

It is only legal to drive after taking these drugs if you have been prescribed them and have followed the advice of a healthcare professional. If you are unsure whether you should drive after taking prescribed medication, consult your doctor, pharmacist, or healthcare professional.

Consequences of Drug Driving

If the police suspect you are driving under the influence of drugs, they can make you do a ‘field impairment assessment,’ which includes a series of tests to determine your fitness to drive. If you are arrested and the blood or urine test shows you have taken drugs, you could be charged with a crime. You could also be prosecuted if you drive in excess of the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and have not been prescribed them.

If you were to kill someone while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you could face a lifetime behind bars. Your driving licence will also show that you have been convicted of drug driving, which will last for 11 years.

Conclusion

It is important to be aware of the new guidelines and regulations surrounding driving offences and prescription medication. By following the advice of healthcare professionals and refraining from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you can avoid potentially life-altering consequences.

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link :The prescribed medication that could get you banned from driving/