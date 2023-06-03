“driving restrictions medication”: Beware of Medications That May Lead to Driving Ban

Prescription Medication that can get you Banned from Driving and Face Prison

For years, many have been calling for the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 to be revised to create new sentencing guidelines for people convicted of motoring offences. Recently, a change has been made under Section 86, giving courts new powers to hand out life sentences. This change impacts sentences given under Section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by dangerous driving and Section 3A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

New Guidelines for Sentencing

Prescription Medication that could get you Banned from Driving and Face Prison

Driving whilst taking prescription and over-the-counter medication can be very dangerous and can affect your driving in several ways, similar to illegal drug use. It is an offence to drive if you have over the specified limits of certain drugs in your blood and you have not been prescribed them. The medication includes:

Amphetamine

Clonazepam

Diazepam

Flunitrazepam

Lorazepam

Methadone

Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs (for example Codeine, Tramadol or Fentanyl)

Oxazepam

Temazepam

You could face consequences for driving on medication. However, you can only drive legally after taking these drugs if you’ve been prescribed them and have followed the advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional. If you’re prescribed drugs and are not sure if you should drive, you should talk to your doctor, pharmacist or healthcare professional.

Consequences of Drug Driving

The police can stop you and make you do a ‘field impairment assessment’ if they think you’re on drugs. This includes a series of tests, like asking you to walk in a straight line. If they think you’re unfit to drive because of taking drugs, you’ll be arrested and will have to take a blood or urine test at a police station. You could be charged with a crime if the test shows you’ve taken drugs. You could also be prosecuted if you drive in excess of the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and have not been prescribed them.

Life Sentence for Driving under the Influence

If a driver were to kill someone whilst, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they could face a lifetime behind bars. Your driving licence will also show you’ve been convicted for drug driving which will last for 11 years.

Conclusion

It is important to be aware of the new guidelines and rules on what prescribed drugs can be taken whilst driving. The consequences of drug driving can be severe and can result in a lifetime behind bars. If you are prescribed medication, it is important to follow the advice of a healthcare professional and to avoid driving if you are unsure of the effects of your medication on your ability to drive.

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link :The prescribed medication that could get you banned from driving/