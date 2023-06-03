“driving restrictions medication”: Beware of Prescription Medications That Could Result in a Driving Ban

New Changes to the Law: Prescription Medication and Driving

A recent alteration to the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 has brought changes to the law, including new guidelines for sentencing and rules on prescribed medication that can be taken whilst driving. Bilal Hussian, a serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, has highlighted the essential information for drivers to avoid facing driving bans or custodial sentences.

New Guidelines for Sentencing

Under Section 86 of the new act, courts have been given new powers to hand out life sentences, specifically affecting sentences given under Section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by dangerous driving and Section 3A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Prescription Medication that can Get You Banned from Driving and Face Prison

Driving whilst taking prescription and over-the-counter medication can be dangerous and can affect driving similar to illegal drug use. It is an offense to drive if you have over the specified limits of certain drugs in your blood and have not been prescribed them. The medication includes amphetamine, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Flunitrazepam, Lorazepam, Methadone, Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs (for example Codeine, Tramadol or Fentanyl), Oxazepam, and Temazepam.

However, it is legal to drive after taking these drugs if you have been prescribed them and followed the advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional. If you are unsure whether you should drive after taking prescribed medication, you should consult your doctor, pharmacist, or healthcare professional.

Consequences of Drug Driving

If the police suspect that a driver is on drugs, they can stop them and make them do a ‘field impairment assessment,’ which includes tests like walking in a straight line. If the driver is unfit to drive due to taking drugs, they will be arrested and required to take a blood or urine test at a police station. The driver could be charged with a crime if the test shows they have taken drugs. The driver could also be prosecuted if they drive over the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and have not been prescribed them.

However, if a driver kills someone whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they could face a lifetime behind bars. Additionally, the driver’s license will also show they have been convicted for drug driving, which will last for 11 years.

Conclusion

The recent changes to the law have brought new guidelines for sentencing and rules on prescribed medication that can be taken while driving. It is essential for drivers to understand the consequences of drug driving and to consult their healthcare professional before driving after taking prescribed medication. By following these guidelines, drivers can avoid facing driving bans or custodial sentences and keep themselves and others safe on the road.

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link :The prescribed medication that could get you banned from driving/