“Driving restrictions on prescribed medication”: Driving Ban: The Medication You Should Avoid Taking

New Guidelines for Driving Offences: What You Need to Know

Recent changes to the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 have brought in new guidelines for driving offences. These changes have given courts new powers to hand out life sentences for certain offences, while also introducing new rules around prescription medication and driving.

Impact of the Changes

The changes to the act impact sentences given under Section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by dangerous driving and Section 3A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs. Courts can now hand out life sentences for these offences, which is a significant increase from the previous maximum sentence of 14 years.

Prescription Medication and Driving

The changes to the act also include new rules around prescription medication and driving. It is an offence to drive if you have over the specified limits of certain drugs in your blood and you have not been prescribed them. The medication includes amphetamine, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Flunitrazepam, Lorazepam, Methadone, Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs (for example Codeine, Tramadol or Fentanyl), Oxazepam and Temazepam.

It is important to note that you can only legally drive after taking these drugs if you have been prescribed them and have followed the advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional. If you are prescribed drugs and are not sure if you should drive, you should talk to your doctor, pharmacist or healthcare professional.

The Consequences of Drug Driving

If you are stopped by the police and they suspect that you are on drugs, they can make you do a ‘field impairment assessment’. This includes a series of tests, like asking you to walk in a straight line. If they think you’re unfit to drive because of taking drugs, you’ll be arrested and will have to take a blood or urine test at a police station.

If the test shows that you have taken drugs, you could be charged with a crime. You could also be prosecuted if you drive in excess of the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and have not been prescribed them. If you were to kill someone while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you could face a lifetime behind bars. Additionally, your driving licence will show that you have been convicted for drug driving for 11 years.

Conclusion

The changes to the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 have brought in new guidelines for driving offences that all drivers should be aware of. It is important to follow the rules around prescription medication and driving, as well as understanding the consequences of drug driving. By being aware of these changes and guidelines, drivers can avoid being hit with a driving ban or custodial sentence.

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link: The prescribed medication that could get you banned from driving