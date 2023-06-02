“Driving under medication ban”: Driving Ban Caused by Prescribed Medications

New Changes to the Law: Driving While on Prescription Medication

The Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 has introduced new guidelines for sentencing of motoring offenses. In addition, there are new rules for driving while taking prescription medication.

The Impact of Section 86

Section 86 of the act introduces new powers for courts to hand out life sentences. This change affects sentences given under Section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by dangerous driving and Section 3A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Prescription Medication that Can Get You Banned

Driving while taking prescription and over-the-counter medication can be dangerous and can affect your driving in ways similar to illegal drug use. It is an offense to drive if you have over the specified limits of certain drugs in your blood and have not been prescribed them. The medication includes amphetamine, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Flunitrazepam, Lorazepam, Methadone, Morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs (for example Codeine, Tramadol or Fentanyl), Oxazepam, and Temazepam.

When Can You Drive on Prescription Medication?

You can only drive legally after taking these drugs if you’ve been prescribed them and have followed the advice on how to take them by a healthcare professional. If you’re prescribed drugs and are not sure if you should drive, you should talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or healthcare professional.

Consequences of Drug Driving

The police can stop you and make you do a ‘field impairment assessment’ if they suspect you’re on drugs. This includes a series of tests, like asking you to walk in a straight line. If they think you’re unfit to drive because of taking drugs, you’ll be arrested and will have to take a blood or urine test at a police station. You could be charged with a crime if the test shows you’ve taken drugs. You could also be prosecuted if you drive in excess of the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and have not been prescribed them.

Lifetime Behind Bars

If a driver were to kill someone while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they could face a lifetime behind bars. In addition, the driving license will show the conviction for drug driving, which will last for 11 years.

Conclusion

The recent changes to the law have introduced new guidelines for sentencing of motoring offenses and new rules for driving while on prescription medication. It is important to be aware of the prescribed drugs that can get you banned from driving and face prison. If you are prescribed medication and are unsure whether you should drive or not, you should talk to your healthcare professional.

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link :The prescribed medication that could get you banned from driving/