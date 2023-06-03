“Drought impact on Missouri agriculture”: The population most affected by the drought in Missouri

Missouri in Drought Alert: State Agencies Concerned as More Than Half of State Affected

More than half of Missouri is currently experiencing drought conditions, and state agencies are concerned about what the future holds as it is only June. Governor Mike Parson recently signed an executive order declaring a drought alert for 60 counties, which activates the Drought Assessment Committee, overseen by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Made up of federal and state agencies, the group will design a plan to help communities and the agricultural industry if this dry spell continues.

Extreme drought conditions have been recorded in parts of central Missouri, while other areas are seeing severe and moderate drought. The DNR’s Director, Dru Buntin, said: “When we see these kinds of drought conditions in the late spring, it really causes concern about what we might see yet in the year. Typically, this time of year is the wetter time of year.” This executive order comes after a similar drought last fall and into winter, which left little to no grass in some areas for livestock and dried up ponds.

Buntin said that the agriculture industry will likely be affected the most by this drought, particularly livestock producers who rely on ponds for watering their animals. The committee will discuss resources the state can offer to the agriculture industry, including opening a lake or pond in a state park for somebody to pump and haul water. Last year’s drought also led to a shortened navigation season along the rivers, and if this drought continues, this season will likely be shortened again. Buntin explained: “We have fairly low reservoirs, and we’re already seeing reduced releases from those upstream reservoirs because of the drought in the upper basin.”

Despite the dry conditions affecting many parts of the state, Missourians don’t have to be concerned about running out of drinking water. Buntin said: “I don’t think worried or concerned, but we need to be vigilant, we need to make sure that we’re looking at what those impacts are. We’re not at a point of alarm in terms of drinking water supply.”

The Drought Assessment Committee will meet on Wednesday, where members will discuss resources the state can offer to the agriculture industry and other solutions such as opening public waters for livestock and easing hay hauling restrictions. After the meeting, members will then give recommendations to the governor next Friday. Missouri residents are encouraged to submit information about the local drought conditions online, which can help the committee create more accurate maps, allowing members to work better with state and federal partners. The executive order is set to expire on December 1, unless otherwise extended. The DNR also has a variety of resources online and continues to add information on drought mitigation and assistance opportunities.

News Source : Emily Manley,Kayla Shepperd

Source Link :Who the drought is affecting the most in Missouri/