Drowning Accident Claims the Life of Jermilyn Gardner, Junior Basketball Player from Davenport West

Remembering Jermilyn Gardner: The Davenport West Jr Basketball Player Who Died in Crow Creek Park Drowning Accident

Introduction

Jermilyn Gardner was a promising junior basketball player from Davenport West High School. Unfortunately, her life was cut short on August 10th, 2021, when she drowned in Crow Creek Park, Bettendorf, Iowa. Gardner’s death has left her family, friends, and teammates in shock and mourning.

The Accident

Gardner was swimming with her friends in the park when she went underwater and did not resurface. Her friends immediately called for help, and the rescue team arrived shortly after. However, by the time they found Gardner, it was too late. She was declared dead at the scene.

The Impact on the Community

Gardner’s death has had a profound impact on the Davenport West and Bettendorf communities. Her teammates and coaches are devastated by the loss of such a talented and hardworking player. Gardner’s friends and classmates are struggling to come to terms with the fact that she is no longer with them. The entire community has come together to mourn and pay tribute to Gardner’s life.

Tributes and Remembrances

Following Gardner’s death, her teammates and coaches organized a candlelight vigil in her memory. Hundreds of people attended the vigil, including Gardner’s family members, friends, teachers, and fellow basketball players. During the vigil, Gardner’s teammates shared their fondest memories of her and spoke about how much they will miss her.

The Davenport West basketball team has also decided to retire Gardner’s jersey number, 24, in her honor. The team plans to display her jersey in the school gymnasium as a reminder of her contributions to the team.

Conclusion

Jermilyn Gardner’s death has left a void in the Davenport West and Bettendorf communities. She was a talented athlete, a dedicated student, and a beloved friend to many. Her memory will live on through the countless tributes and remembrances that have been organized in her honor. Rest in peace, Jermilyn Gardner.

