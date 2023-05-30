“drowning statistics by state”: The states with the highest number of drownings in recent years

The Impending Lifeguard Shortage Raises Safety Concerns for Americans

As Memorial Day has come and gone, Americans are preparing for the summertime, which undoubtedly includes spending time at public pools. However, this year, Americans will face a problem that has been ongoing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020: a shortage of lifeguards. According to the American Lifeguard Association, a third of the more than 300,000 public pools in the United States have been affected.

The pandemic had a significant impact on the availability of lifeguards, as Bernard Fisher, the director of health and safety for the American Lifeguard Association, explains. He told Axios that the pandemic “wiped the slate of certified lifeguards completely clean.” Additionally, lifeguards need to be recertified every two years, which could also contribute to the shortage.

The shortage of lifeguards could cause thousands of pools to be closed or operate on reduced hours throughout the summer. Adam Katchmarchi, the executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, is worried that some facilities will decide to remain open even if they do not have enough lifeguards to ensure safety. Drownings had been dropping since 2020, but they started to increase again with the onset of the pandemic. He said, “Unfortunately, we can’t say until we get probably five to six years’ worth of data that a new trend has been established, but all signs point that our drowning numbers are remaining steady post-COVID at this higher rate.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 4,000 unintentional drownings happen in the United States every year, roughly 11 a day. The average age-adjusted drowning death rate from 2016 to 2020 was 1.28 deaths per 100,000 people. Children 4 and younger have the highest drowning rates, and most of those deaths occur in swimming pools.

Some states had as many as three or four deaths per 100,000, while others had fewer than one. The 10 states with the most drownings per 100,000 people, according to CDC data from 2016 to 2020, were Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Florida, Montana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Idaho.

The shortage of lifeguards is a significant safety concern, and facilities must find ways to address the issue. One solution would be to offer incentives to attract and retain lifeguards, such as increased pay or flexible schedules. Another option is to offer training programs to certify more individuals as lifeguards. Facilities could also consider partnering with local schools or community organizations to recruit lifeguards.

In conclusion, the shortage of lifeguards is an ongoing issue that raises significant safety concerns as Americans prepare for the summer. Drowning rates have been a problem for years, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. Facilities must find ways to address the shortage to ensure the safety of those who use public pools.

