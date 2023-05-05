Drowning Today : Police report: Baby declared dead following bathtub drowning in southwestern Houston

Infant Pronounced Dead After Drowning in Bathtub in Southwest Houston

An infant has been pronounced dead after reportedly drowning in a bathtub in southwest Houston on Thursday night. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, they responded to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of West Bellfort at around 7:42 p.m. regarding the incident.

Unclear Circumstances

It is unclear how long the child was left unattended in the bathtub. Authorities have not released any information regarding the child’s age or how the incident occurred.

Transported to Hospital

The child was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. No one is in custody at this time, and officials have not released any further information regarding the incident.

Tragic Loss

This is a tragic loss for the family and the community. Drowning is a leading cause of death among infants and young children, and it is important to always supervise them around water, including bathtubs, to prevent accidents like this from happening.

Conclusion

Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time. It is important for parents and caregivers to be vigilant and take precautions to ensure the safety of children around water. We hope that this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety and the need for constant supervision when children are around water.

