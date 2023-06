Drowning victim Jermilyn Gardner remembered by Davenport West coach.

Jermilyn Gardner victim : Drowning victim Jermilyn Gardner remembered by Davenport West High School coach

The image depicts Jermilyn Gardner, who recently passed away after drowning at Crow Creek Park. Davenport West High School’s Head Coach, David Robinson, speaks fondly of Jermilyn and remembers him both on and off the basketball court. Jermilyn had just completed his Junior year at Davenport West High School.

News Source : Kory Kuffler

