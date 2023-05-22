drowning victim : Philadelphia Police Investigate Suspected Drowning Death of 3-Year-Old Girl

Posted on May 22, 2023

The Philadelphia police are currently investigating the drowning death of a toddler, with no word yet on whether charges will be filed. The incident occurred in the Somerton neighborhood of the city, where the 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive after falling into a pool. She was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. The police have not released the victim’s identity, and the article concludes with a copyright statement from WPVI-TV.

News Source : 6abc Philadelphia

