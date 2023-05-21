drowning victims in Bihar : Two girls drown in Bihar; Komal and Babli die in Madhepura incident

Tragic Drowning Incident in Bihar Claims Lives of Suspect Komal Kumari and Victim Babli Kumari

An incident of drowning in Bihar has claimed the lives of five people, resulting in a spread of weeds. Several accidents have occurred in Madhepura, Muzaffarpur, and Kishanganj, with two teenage girls drowning in Madhepura, five friends drowning and one dying in Kishanganj, and three students drowning with two fatalities in Muzaffarpur. In Madhepura, 10-year-old Golu alias Komal Kumari and 11-year-old Babli Kumari drowned in a pit while washing their feet in the water. While trying to save Babli, Komal also drowned. Despite attempts by villagers to retrieve the bodies, they were not recovered until late in the evening. The incident has caused great distress in both families. In Kishanganj, five friends drowned in the Mahananda river, with one fatality, while two students drowned and died in the Budhi Gandak river in Muzaffarpur.

Read Full story : 5 children died after falling into a river and pit in Bihar; Tragic accidents in 3 districts created hue and cry /

News Source : BLiTZ

1. Bihar tragedy

2. Children’s safety

3. River and pit accidents

4. District-wise safety measures

5. Bihar government response