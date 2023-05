drug smuggler : Drug and arms smuggler arrested with heroin, weapons and drone in possession

A drug and arms smuggler was apprehended by the STF today, and a drone, 1.6 kg of heroin, and weapons were confiscated from him.

Read Full story : STF seizes 1.6 kg heroin, 1 nabbed /

News Source : The Tribune India

