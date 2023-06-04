Drug busts in Shopian and Baramulla; Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Gojri brothers apprehended

Bilal Ahmad Sheikh OR Sajad Ahmad Gojri OR Mohd Aman Gojri OR Basit Ahmad Gojri : Drug busts in Shopian and Baramulla; Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Sajad Ahmad Gojri among suspects arrested

At a checkpoint set up at Naghard Crossing in Shopian, a suspicious person was intercepted by a police party led by Incharge Police Post Wachi and supervised by SDPO Zainapora. Despite attempting to flee, the individual, identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh from Zurpora Bijbehera, was apprehended tactfully. A personal search revealed that he was in possession of 900 grams of a substance resembling charas powder.

Meanwhile, in Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz and assisted by SHO PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Pattan apprehended three drug smugglers who were attempting to flee on a scooty bearing registration number JK05K-6259. The individuals, identified as Sajad Ahmad Gojri, Mohd Aman Gojri, and Basit Ahmad Gojri, all residents of Pattan, Baramulla, were found to be in possession of 380 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus upon search.

News Source : GK NEWS SERVICE

