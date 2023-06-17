Drug Overdose Confirmed as Cause of Death for Three Members of 6 Gangsta Boo Mafia, According to Autopsy Results

Autopsy Results: Three 6 Gangsta Boo Mafia Died Due to Drug Overdose

According to the autopsy results, it has been confirmed that three members of the notorious Three 6 Gangsta Boo Mafia died due to drug overdose. The individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, were found dead at their residence after consuming a lethal quantity of drugs.

The autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was acute toxicity caused by a combination of drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. The report also indicated that the individuals had a history of drug abuse, which may have contributed to their untimely deaths.

The Three 6 Gangsta Boo Mafia is a well-known criminal organization involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and other illegal activities. Their deaths have sent shockwaves throughout the criminal underworld and raised concerns about the prevalence of drug use among gang members.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and are working to track down the individuals responsible for providing the lethal drugs. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased are in mourning and struggling to come to terms with their loss.

