“Two found dead in Ludhiana and Khanna, suspected drug overdose victims”

On Saturday, two individuals were discovered deceased in Ludhiana and Khanna under perplexing circumstances. It was suspected that their demise was caused by a drug overdose.

News Source : The Tribune India

