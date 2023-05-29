Drug Smugglers, Including Women, Arrested in Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian Districts: Police

drug smugglers : Seven drug smugglers arrested, including Shabir Ahmad Rather and Parveena, in J&K

Seven drug smugglers, including two women, were arrested by the police in Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts. The police have been conducting large-scale operations against drug smugglers, peddlers and narco smugglers across Kashmir, especially in districts closer to the Line of Control in north Kashmir. In Baramulla, a police party arrested Shabir Ahmad Rather for drug smuggling, and 410 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. Another drug peddler, Shoaib Aijaz Goru, was arrested in Kanispora, and 16 grams of brown sugar-like substance were found in his possession. Humayan Sheikh and Mohammad Jiyaul Mostafa of West Bengal were arrested in Fatehpora Baramulla, and 20 grams of brown sugar-like substance were found in their possession. In Shopian, a woman drug peddler, Parveena, was arrested, and 658 grams of cannabis-like contraband substance was recovered from her possession. Safeeqa Begum of Kakapora was arrested in Awantipora, and 1.8 kg of charas powder was recovered from her possession. All the accused have been taken into custody, and cases have been registered in their respective police stations. Further investigation is underway.

News Source : HT Correspondent

