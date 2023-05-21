“drug smuggling prevention strategies”: ADGP outlines measures to combat drug trafficking

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) takes measures to curb narcotics smuggling in Hisar Range

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Hisar Range, Shrikant Jadhav, reviewed measures being taken to curb narcotics smuggling in districts included in the range. The review meeting was held in Hisar, and senior officers from the police department were present in the meeting.

The need to curb narcotics smuggling in Hisar Range

Narcotics smuggling has become a major concern in the Hisar Range, with the increased use of drugs among the youth population. Drugs like heroin, cocaine, and marijuana are being smuggled into the range from neighboring states, and the situation has become alarming. The police department has been taking measures to curb the smuggling of narcotics, but the problem persists.

The measures taken by the police department

The police department has been taking several measures to curb the smuggling of narcotics in the Hisar Range. The ADGP reviewed these measures and discussed ways to strengthen them further. Some of the measures taken by the police department are:

Increased patrolling: The police department has increased patrolling in the areas where narcotics smuggling is prevalent. This has helped in intercepting several drug smugglers and seizing large quantities of drugs.

Intelligence gathering: The police department has been gathering intelligence on drug smugglers and their activities. This has helped in identifying the routes used for smuggling drugs and the people involved in the trade.

Coordination with other departments: The police department has been coordinating with other departments like the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Excise Department to curb the smuggling of narcotics.

Awareness campaigns: The police department has been conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the youth about the dangers of drug use and the consequences of drug addiction.

The challenges faced by the police department

Despite the measures taken by the police department, there are several challenges that they face in curbing the smuggling of narcotics in the Hisar Range. Some of the challenges are:

Lack of manpower: The police department is understaffed, and this makes it difficult to cover all the areas where narcotics smuggling is prevalent.

Corruption: There are instances where police officers have been involved in the smuggling of narcotics. This makes it difficult to curb the smuggling of drugs.

Lack of resources: The police department lacks resources like vehicles and equipment, which makes it difficult to carry out operations against drug smugglers.

The way forward

The ADGP, Shrikant Jadhav, emphasized the need to strengthen the measures taken by the police department to curb the smuggling of narcotics in the Hisar Range. He stressed the importance of coordination between different departments and the need to increase awareness among the youth about the dangers of drug use. He also discussed the need to increase the manpower and resources of the police department to effectively curb the smuggling of drugs.

Conclusion

The smuggling of narcotics is a major concern in the Hisar Range, and the police department has been taking measures to curb it. The ADGP reviewed these measures and discussed ways to strengthen them further. The challenges faced by the police department were also discussed, and the need to increase the manpower and resources of the department was stressed. The fight against narcotics smuggling is a continuous one, and the police department is committed to curbing it effectively.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :ADGP reviews steps to curb drug smuggling/