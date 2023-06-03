Drugstore makeup tutorial: Tutorial for a Full Face Elegant Makeup Look Using Drugstore Products

Drugstore Elegant Makeup Look Full Face Tutorial

Are you looking for a makeup look that is elegant, sophisticated, and perfect for any occasion? Look no further! In this tutorial, we will show you how to achieve a full face drugstore makeup look that is both affordable and stunning.

Step 1: Prep Your Skin

The first step to any makeup look is to prep your skin. Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser and then apply a moisturizer. This will help create a smooth base for your makeup to adhere to.

Step 2: Prime Your Face

Next, apply a primer to your face to help your makeup last longer and minimize the appearance of pores. Use a small amount and apply it all over your face, blending it in with your fingers or a brush.

Step 3: Apply Foundation

Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone and apply it all over your face with a brush or a sponge. Blend it in well, making sure to cover any blemishes or dark spots.

Step 4: Conceal Under-Eye Circles

Use a concealer to cover any under-eye circles or discoloration. Apply it in a triangular shape under your eyes and blend it in well with a brush or a sponge.

Step 5: Contour Your Cheeks

Use a bronzer or a contour powder to define your cheekbones. Apply it in a diagonal line from the top of your ear to the corner of your mouth and blend it in well.

Step 6: Add Blush

Choose a blush color that complements your skin tone and apply it to the apples of your cheeks. Use a light hand and blend it in well for a natural flush.

Step 7: Highlight Your Features

Apply a highlighter to the high points of your face, such as the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and your cupid’s bow. This will add a beautiful glow to your skin and make your features pop.

Step 8: Define Your Brows

Use an eyebrow pencil or a powder to fill in your brows and define their shape. Use short, light strokes to mimic the look of natural hair.

Step 9: Apply Eyeshadow

Choose a neutral eyeshadow palette and apply a light shade all over your lid. Use a darker shade in the crease to add definition, blending it in well for a seamless transition.

Step 10: Line Your Eyes

Use a black or brown eyeliner to line your upper lash line, creating a subtle wing if desired. This will define your eyes and make them appear larger.

Step 11: Apply Mascara

Finish off your eye look by applying mascara to your upper and lower lashes. Use a lengthening or volumizing formula depending on your preference.

Step 12: Finish with Lipstick

Choose a lipstick in a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it to your lips. Use a lip liner to define the edges if desired.

Final Thoughts

With these simple steps, you can achieve a full face drugstore makeup look that is both elegant and affordable. Remember to start with a clean, moisturized face and use products that match your skin tone. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different shades and techniques to find the perfect look for you. Happy makeup-ing!

