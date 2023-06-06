Drugstore Natural Full Coverage Makeup Tutorial: Drugstore Tutorial: Achieving a Flawless Natural Coverage Makeup Look

Natural Full Coverage Makeup Tutorial (Drugstore)

Achieving a natural-looking full coverage makeup can be challenging, especially if you’re new to the game. But don’t worry, you don’t have to spend a fortune on high-end products to look your best. With a few drugstore makeup products and some basic techniques, you can achieve a flawless, natural-looking complexion that lasts all day.

In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of creating a natural-looking full coverage makeup look. Let’s get started!

Step 1: Prep your skin

Before applying any makeup, it’s essential to prep your skin. Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser and follow up with a hydrating moisturizer. Wait for a few minutes to let the moisturizer sink in before moving on to the next step.

Step 2: Apply primer

A primer is a must-have for any makeup routine, especially if you want your makeup to last all day. Apply a pea-sized amount of primer to your face and blend it in using your fingertips or a brush. A good drugstore primer to try is the NYX Professional Makeup High Definition Primer.

Step 3: Apply foundation

When it comes to foundation, opt for a full coverage, lightweight formula that matches your skin tone. Apply a small amount of foundation to the back of your hand and use a foundation brush or sponge to apply it to your face. Start in the center of your face and blend outwards for a natural-looking finish. A good drugstore foundation to try is the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation.

Step 4: Conceal blemishes and dark circles

Use a concealer to cover any blemishes or dark circles under your eyes. A good drugstore concealer to try is the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer. Apply the concealer to the areas you want to cover and blend it in using your fingertips or a brush.

Step 5: Set your makeup

To make your makeup last all day, set it with a powder. Use a fluffy brush to apply a translucent powder to your face, focusing on your T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin). A good drugstore powder to try is the Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder.

Step 6: Add some color

Now that your base makeup is complete, it’s time to add some color to your face. Apply a bronzer to the hollows of your cheeks, temples, and jawline to add warmth and dimension to your face. A good drugstore bronzer to try is the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer.

Next, apply a blush to the apples of your cheeks to add a natural flush. A good drugstore blush to try is the Milani Baked Blush.

Step 7: Define your eyes

For a natural eye look, use a neutral eyeshadow palette to create a subtle, soft look. Apply a light shade all over your lid and use a darker shade in the crease to add dimension. A good drugstore eyeshadow palette to try is the Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette.

Then, apply a coat of mascara to your lashes to define and lengthen them. A good drugstore mascara to try is the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara.

Step 8: Finish with a lip color

Finally, add a pop of color to your lips with a lipstick or lip gloss. A good drugstore lip product to try is the NYX Butter Gloss or the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick.

And there you have it, a natural-looking full coverage makeup look using only drugstore products. With these simple steps and affordable products, you can achieve a flawless, long-lasting makeup look that will have you feeling confident and beautiful all day long.

