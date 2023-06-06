Drumstick Curry Recipe: Suresh Moopanar’s Delicious Drumstick Curry Recipe

Moringa or Drumstick Curry: A Delicious Indian Dish

Moringa or drumsticks are common ingredients used in curries across India. They can be cooked with toor dal, mung dal, tomatoes, and/or tamarind pulp and relished with a hot bowl of steamed rice and papad. Drumstick rasam and sambar are equally popular at my home, but Drumstick Curry cooked in a rich gravy of assorted Indian spices is one of my personal favorites.

Ingredients:

100-150 gm drumsticks, each cut 2-3 inch-pieces

1 cup finely chopped onions

1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

50 gm yoghurt, no lumps or vegan yoghurt

2 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 green chillies

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ cup peanuts

½ cup grated fresh coconut

100 gm coriander leaves

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp garam masala

4 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water

Method:

Heat 2 tbsp of the oil in a kadhai. Add the chopped drumsticks and lightly saute. Add 1 tsp of the haldi and salt. Stir. Add ½ cup water. Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes over low to medium heat. Take off heat and keep aside. In a separate kadhai, dry roast the peanuts and the grated coconut. Take off heat and let it cool. Transfer the peanut-coconut mixture into a grinder. Add half the coriander leaves and the green chillies. Grind to a coarse mixture without water. Keep aside. In the same kadhai, heat the remaining oil. Add the chopped onions and saute till golden brown. Add the chopped tomatoes and mix well. Add the ginger-garlic paste and a little salt. Add the ground peanut-coconut mixture and mix well. Add 1 cup water and cook. In a mixing bowl, add the yoghurt , remaining turmeric powder, red chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder. Whisk all ingredients together. Add this to the curry and mix. Cover and cook for 4 minutes more till the oil begins to separate from the masala. Add the cooked drumsticks. Mix lightly and simmer 4-5 minutes. Add the garam masala and the remaining chopped coriander leaves. Toss lightly and cook for a minute or 2 more. Serve hot with rice, rotis, dosas or appams.

Suresh Moopanar is a home chef and the man responsible for the YouTube channel BehindCook. Watch the video below for a step-by-step tutorial on how to make Suresh Moopanar’s Drumstick Curry.

