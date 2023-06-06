Drumstick Curry Recipe: Suresh Moopanar’s Delicious Drumstick Curry Recipe

Moringa or Drumstick Curry: A Delicious Indian Dish
Moringa or drumsticks are common ingredients used in curries across India. They can be cooked with toor dal, mung dal, tomatoes, and/or tamarind pulp and relished with a hot bowl of steamed rice and papad. Drumstick rasam and sambar are equally popular at my home, but Drumstick Curry cooked in a rich gravy of assorted Indian spices is one of my personal favorites.
Ingredients:
- 100-150 gm drumsticks, each cut 2-3 inch-pieces
- 1 cup finely chopped onions
- 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
- 50 gm yoghurt, no lumps or vegan yoghurt
- 2 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- 2 green chillies
- 1 tsp red chilly powder
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
- 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
- ½ cup peanuts
- ½ cup grated fresh coconut
- 100 gm coriander leaves
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 4 tbsp cooking oil
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- Water
Method:
- Heat 2 tbsp of the oil in a kadhai. Add the chopped drumsticks and lightly saute.
- Add 1 tsp of the haldi and salt. Stir.
- Add ½ cup water. Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes over low to medium heat. Take off heat and keep aside.
- In a separate kadhai, dry roast the peanuts and the grated coconut.
- Take off heat and let it cool.
- Transfer the peanut-coconut mixture into a grinder.
- Add half the coriander leaves and the green chillies. Grind to a coarse mixture without water. Keep aside.
- In the same kadhai, heat the remaining oil.
- Add the chopped onions and saute till golden brown.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and mix well.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste and a little salt.
- Add the ground peanut-coconut mixture and mix well.
- Add 1 cup water and cook.
- In a mixing bowl, add the yoghurt , remaining turmeric powder, red chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder. Whisk all ingredients together.
- Add this to the curry and mix.
- Cover and cook for 4 minutes more till the oil begins to separate from the masala.
- Add the cooked drumsticks. Mix lightly and simmer 4-5 minutes.
- Add the garam masala and the remaining chopped coriander leaves. Toss lightly and cook for a minute or 2 more.
- Serve hot with rice, rotis, dosas or appams.
Suresh Moopanar is a home chef and the man responsible for the YouTube channel BehindCook. Watch the video below for a step-by-step tutorial on how to make Suresh Moopanar’s Drumstick Curry.
News Source : Rediff
Source Link :Recipe: Suresh Moopanar’s Drumstick Curry/